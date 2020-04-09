Richard Barton Sears passed away at his home in Bellingham on March 27, 2020, one week after his 92nd birthday. He was born in Mayfield, WA to Kenneth and Opal (Davis) Sears. A natural athlete, he lettered in football and baseball, and was an outstanding basketball player while attending Mossy Rock High School. Growing up, he worked hard and continued that work ethic into his retirement. He worked as a retail produce manager for many years. He was also a proud veteran, serving our country as a U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class. In 1962, he was married to Elizabeth “Betty” Hawver in Bellingham. They loved life together and enjoyed many activities including camping, fishing, bowling, golfing, playing slots at the casino, and traveling around in their travel trailer. First and foremost, he was an amazing dad, husband, and friend to all. Dad never had anything but a kind word and thought about everyone he knew. He was dearly loved and appreciated by anyone he met. He would always beam from ear to ear when spending time with his children and loved being with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dick loved the Lord and is now at home in Heaven after a life well lived. What can you say about a great man who had so much character and integrity? Dad wanted to be remembered for doing his best and leaves this message to his loved ones, “I love all of you and have enjoyed all the times we shared”. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sears, in 2009. Survivors include his sons, Randy and Mike Sears; daughter, Vicky Sears (Wood); step-children, Rick Bradshaw, Laura Reed, and Lynn Meakin; 11 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and extended family. Dick will be laid to rest next to his wife at Greenacres Memorial Park. Please share your memories at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 9, 2020