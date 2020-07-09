Richard Beckley passed away 7/5/2020 at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center after a brief illness. Dick was born in 1940 in Fremont, Ohio to Harry and Marjorie (Durdel) Beckley. When Dick was 3 years old, his father passed away. Eventually Dick, then 12, his mother and brother Nate moved to Southern California where Dick completed high school. At age 17, Dick entered the Navy and served two years. After that he was employed in the electrical wholesale industry. He also sailed as a merchant marine for a year, including a trip to Vietnam. Dick and Grace met when both were approaching their thirties, he was the “boy” next door who helped carry her groceries and replaced the water pump on her car. They married in 1969 and celebrated their 50th anniversary last November. In 1973 they moved to Whatcom County where Dick established his electrical contracting business, Beckley Electric, retiring in 2002. Dick had many interests. He probably owned every brand of car. Dick raced a NASCAR stock car in local races for three seasons. Later there was boating in the San Juans. After that they enjoyed RVing to the tip of Texas and snow birding in Arizona. Dick had a strong and cheerful personality. He loved to visit with people and also read a lot. He was active at Trinity Lutheran Church in many forms including the building committee and choir. More recently, he enjoyed water aerobics. Dick felt secure in the Lord and had a full life. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Kathi. He is survived by his wife Grace of Bellingham, son Tom of Ferndale, his brother Nate (Diana) in Bremont, Texas, six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. A graveside memorial service with military honors, officiated by pastor Dave Wagner, will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 2pm at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale. Close friends and family are welcome. Please wear your mask and social distance. You may share your memories of Dick at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
.