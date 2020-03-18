Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Cummings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Cummings was born on Staten Island, NY on April 1, 1934. He graduated from McKee Technical High School and joined the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany where he met his wife Charlotte neé Trepple Cummings (1934-2013). He proudly served as a firefighter in New York City and owned his own plumbing business, before moving to Washington State with his family in 1978. He served as Whatcom County’s Deputy Fire Marshall. Richard passed peacefully in his home on Thursday morning March 12th 2020, with his family surrounding him. He will best be remembered for his dedication to his family, work ethics, storytelling, and never-ending sense of humor. He loved to play cards and shoot pool with his friends and family. He is survived by his son Robert Cummings (Gail Morales-Cummings), daughters Lisa Kawai and Tina Cummings (Clark Parrish), and grandchildren Alina Kawai, Kazuo Kawai, Lauren Higman, and Colton Cummings. He is preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Cummings. A small, private service will be held for family on Tuesday March 17th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The .

Richard Cummings was born on Staten Island, NY on April 1, 1934. He graduated from McKee Technical High School and joined the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany where he met his wife Charlotte neé Trepple Cummings (1934-2013). He proudly served as a firefighter in New York City and owned his own plumbing business, before moving to Washington State with his family in 1978. He served as Whatcom County’s Deputy Fire Marshall. Richard passed peacefully in his home on Thursday morning March 12th 2020, with his family surrounding him. He will best be remembered for his dedication to his family, work ethics, storytelling, and never-ending sense of humor. He loved to play cards and shoot pool with his friends and family. He is survived by his son Robert Cummings (Gail Morales-Cummings), daughters Lisa Kawai and Tina Cummings (Clark Parrish), and grandchildren Alina Kawai, Kazuo Kawai, Lauren Higman, and Colton Cummings. He is preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Cummings. A small, private service will be held for family on Tuesday March 17th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The . Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.