Richard (Rick) Shaw 85, of Custer, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019, at Hospice House in Bellingham, of an unexpected and severe kidney infection. His family will always be thankful for the wonderful care he received there. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 62 years; children Richard (B.J.) Shaw, James (Marilyn) Shaw, Maria Bankston, and Debra Juno; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Rick served honorably for 22 years in the US Navy, retiring as an Aviation Ordnanceman First Class. He saw action in Korea and Viet Nam. Rick worked for the Bellingham Transit System, Henifin Construction Company, and drove truck for Smith Gardens of Bellingham. He was forced into early retirement due to a disabling on-the-job knee injury. Over the years, he volunteered at the Mount Baker Theater, was a Boy Scoutmaster of troop 33, Custer, a member of Bell-Air Model Flying Club, the American Legion Post 154 in Ferndale, and a dedicated patriot. Who could ask for anything more? A memorial service will be held on July 19th at noon, at The American Legion Hall #154, at 5537 2nd Ave in Ferndale. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

