Richard David Miller

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard David Miller.

Richard David Miller, 83, of Albany, OR, formerly of Bellingham, WA, died March 26, 2019 in Portland, OR. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 13th at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Albany, OR. Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon, OR is handling arrangements.
Funeral Home
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR 97355
(541) 258-2123
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.