Richard David Miller, 83, of Albany, OR, formerly of Bellingham, WA, died March 26, 2019 in Portland, OR. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 13th at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Albany, OR. Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon, OR is handling arrangements.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR 97355
(541) 258-2123
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 29, 2019