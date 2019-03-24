Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard DeVere Kinney. View Sign

Richard DeVere Kinney passed away on February 2, 2019 at the age of 58. He was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Donald E. and Sarah Jane Kinney on June 5, 1960. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Asher Andrew Kinney. He is survived by his sister Donna (Dave) Hogoboom, niece Jennifer (Kade) Boverhof and nephew Joseph (Kate) Hogoboom all of Michigan. Ric was an original hire at Costco when the first warehouse opened 27 years ago in Bellingham. He was a supervisor who loved his job and those who worked with him. A memorial service and gathering of friends will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd, 4:30 pm to 9:00pm at Broadway Hall, 1301 Broadway Street. The family looks forward to meeting friends and sharing memories of Ric.

Richard DeVere Kinney passed away on February 2, 2019 at the age of 58. He was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Donald E. and Sarah Jane Kinney on June 5, 1960. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Asher Andrew Kinney. He is survived by his sister Donna (Dave) Hogoboom, niece Jennifer (Kade) Boverhof and nephew Joseph (Kate) Hogoboom all of Michigan. Ric was an original hire at Costco when the first warehouse opened 27 years ago in Bellingham. He was a supervisor who loved his job and those who worked with him. A memorial service and gathering of friends will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd, 4:30 pm to 9:00pm at Broadway Hall, 1301 Broadway Street. The family looks forward to meeting friends and sharing memories of Ric. Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 24, 2019

