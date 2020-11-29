1/1
Richard Ellison
1927 - 2020
Richard Ellison
June 18, 1927 - November 23, 2020
Chandler, Arizona - Richard Ellison, 93, went on to his final destination November 23, 2020. He is walking the golden streets of heaven along with his wife, Leona, and his daughter, Judy, who preceded him in death.
Richard was born in Merna, Nebraska June 18, 1927 to Leonard and Aline Ellison. He was one of 3 children.
At the age of 16, Richard had a dream of Jesus coming through the clouds with His arms outstretched saying, "Behold He Cometh!" At that moment Richard's life was transformed forever. His love for the Bible never changed from the moment of his conversion to passing.
Richard and Leona (Day) were married July 29th, 1944 at a very young age. They were life partners of 73 years until Leona' s passing in November 2017.
At the age of 18 Richard was drafted into the United States Navy and served at San Diego Naval Base. The Chaplain on base learned of Richard's faith and appointed him as his assistant in praying for the wounded soldiers returning home. This was the beginning of his compassion for veterans.
Richard and Leona had 3 children, Michael, Judy (deceased) and Glenda. Now that number has grown into 9 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.
Richard pastored 3 churches in Everett, WA, Sunnyside, WA, and Bellingham, WA. His ministry, along with his wife, went around the world evangelizing in 33 countries. In 1970 they became the operators of KOQT Radio which later became KNTR Radio 1550 in Ferndale, Washington.
In 1976 Richard and Leona started Help Ministries Incorporated. Through the course of years they developed 4 other radio stations, 2 in Washington and 2 in Romania.
In 1998 Richard and Leona moved to Arizona where the ministry continued in developing a debt counseling company, planting churches in Pesquiera Sonora Mexico, and Kenya Africa and many other outreaches.
Richards life was unique and truly inspirational to all who met him. Richard and Leona lived their life totally dependent on God and His miracle power. The last words that Richard spoke were – "nothing is impossible with God: to God there is no sickness; to God there is no poverty; to God there is no sadness."
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to House of Giving, 16100 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Suite 950. Scottsdale, Arizona 85260 USA, or Help Ministries Incorporated, PO Box 12742, Chandler, Arizona 85248 USA.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences

November 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
November 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
November 27, 2020
It’s not the years lived but the lives touched that matters the most. Richards life touched many lives including mine. I’m sure that as he entered heaven he was received by a parade of people that had been reached, inspired, encouraged, discipled and loved by him during his lifetime. Through his life the gospel went out to Mexico, Romania and other places. Through missions trips, funding, radio stations , preaching and one on one evangelism. I’m so thankful for Richards life, his heart and his friendship.
Emilio
Friend
November 27, 2020
While leading me to Christ, Richard was kind and nonjudgmental. After the family moved from Everett & Bellingham I didn't see him as often as I would have liked but he was always encouraging when I did see him.
Linda Day Jensen
Family
November 27, 2020
And every creature which is in heaven, and on the earth, and under the earth, and such as are in the sea, and all that are in them, heard I saying, Blessing, and honour, and glory, and power, be unto him that sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb for ever and ever.
November 26, 2020
Richard was a great example of a God loving man always loving & sharing God’s word he will be greatly missed
Barbara Closman
Family
November 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
