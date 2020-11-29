Richard Ellison

June 18, 1927 - November 23, 2020

Chandler, Arizona - Richard Ellison, 93, went on to his final destination November 23, 2020. He is walking the golden streets of heaven along with his wife, Leona, and his daughter, Judy, who preceded him in death.

Richard was born in Merna, Nebraska June 18, 1927 to Leonard and Aline Ellison. He was one of 3 children.

At the age of 16, Richard had a dream of Jesus coming through the clouds with His arms outstretched saying, "Behold He Cometh!" At that moment Richard's life was transformed forever. His love for the Bible never changed from the moment of his conversion to passing.

Richard and Leona (Day) were married July 29th, 1944 at a very young age. They were life partners of 73 years until Leona' s passing in November 2017.

At the age of 18 Richard was drafted into the United States Navy and served at San Diego Naval Base. The Chaplain on base learned of Richard's faith and appointed him as his assistant in praying for the wounded soldiers returning home. This was the beginning of his compassion for veterans.

Richard and Leona had 3 children, Michael, Judy (deceased) and Glenda. Now that number has grown into 9 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

Richard pastored 3 churches in Everett, WA, Sunnyside, WA, and Bellingham, WA. His ministry, along with his wife, went around the world evangelizing in 33 countries. In 1970 they became the operators of KOQT Radio which later became KNTR Radio 1550 in Ferndale, Washington.

In 1976 Richard and Leona started Help Ministries Incorporated. Through the course of years they developed 4 other radio stations, 2 in Washington and 2 in Romania.

In 1998 Richard and Leona moved to Arizona where the ministry continued in developing a debt counseling company, planting churches in Pesquiera Sonora Mexico, and Kenya Africa and many other outreaches.

Richards life was unique and truly inspirational to all who met him. Richard and Leona lived their life totally dependent on God and His miracle power. The last words that Richard spoke were – "nothing is impossible with God: to God there is no sickness; to God there is no poverty; to God there is no sadness."

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to House of Giving, 16100 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Suite 950. Scottsdale, Arizona 85260 USA, or Help Ministries Incorporated, PO Box 12742, Chandler, Arizona 85248 USA.





