Dick passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Santa Barbara, CA and was raised in Los Angeles, CA. Like many in his generation, he went off to fight a war as a young man. After the war he returned to serve his community, first as a Los Angeles police officer for 20 years, then as a high school teacher. He was preceded in death by Margaret, his wife of nearly 64 years. He leaves behind his three sons, Tom, Steve and Dave. He was a loving husband and father, a kind and decent man, and a great lover of music throughout his life. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 29, 2020