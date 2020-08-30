Richard Hunter Herdman, 89, passed away August 20, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington, surrounded by his two surviving children and their spouses. He was born at home June 10, 1931 in Lancaster, Ohio to Harry and Beryl Herdman. The doctor missed the delivery and charged $10 for the aftercare. Dick is survived by children Harry (Liz) Herdman of Bellingham WA, and Cindy Sandels (Chris Anderson) of Tigard OR, and son-in- law Chris Behrens of Seattle, as well as grandchildren Tia, Greyson and Cole Herdman, Cara and Brady Sandels, Aldo and Willa Behrens. Also sisters Joyce Alexander and Mary Lou Grouthaus, both of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Cristina Kenney Herdman, his companion Emmiliese von Clemm, his daughter Cristina Behrens, his granddaughter Hazel Herdman, and his sister Judy Gordon. Dick graduated from Lancaster High School and served in the US Navy during the Korean conflict, thereafter earning degrees in Engineering and Business from the University of Colorado. He was employed by Tektronix and Hewlett-Packard. His expertise in engineering and export marketing put him in the vanguard of technology trade development. He helped to establish markets for American technology in Europe, China, Russia, Brazil and Australia. After retirement, he and Cristina, and after her passing, with Cristina’s best friend Emmiliese, traveled extensively, particularly enjoying regular trips to Salzburg, Austria, Mazatlan, Mexico, and frequent fly fishing excursions in the American West. Dick was a resident of Santa Fe for 28 years and was known as the “Plaza Fatima Train Conductor”. For many years “Gdad” and the Batts family put on one of the most popular Christmas Eve displays in Santa Fe, with a large train and hundreds of farolitos. Among Dick’s many interests were fine woodworking, fly fishing, kiting, drumming, RC airplanes, watersports, and making fine turquoise fishing lanyards. Republican by nature, he was profoundly upset by the lack of civil constructive discourse in the public sphere in the last years of his life, and resigned the party. A small family celebration of his life, befitting the many family celebrations that he conjured, was held in Bellingham shortly after his death. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff and friends at The Willows for enriching the past 2 years of his life here in Bellingham.



