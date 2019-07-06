Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Mohrhauser. View Sign Service Information Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel 127 East Caldwell Avenue Visalia , CA 93277 (559)-635-1144 Viewing 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel 127 East Caldwell Avenue Visalia , CA 93277 View Map Rosary 9:00 AM Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel 127 East Caldwell Avenue Visalia , CA 93277 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Saint Charles Catholic Church Burlington , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mohrhauser, Richard J. Born June 15, 1930-died June 28th, 2019. He was born in Danbury Iowa, the son of George J Mohrhauser Sr. and Magdalene Ohlsen Mohrhauser. He was the youngest of 12 children. He spoke often of loving memories of growing up on the farm in Danbury, attending Saint Patrick’s Academy, his friends and family there. Richard had several loves in his life: His beloved wife Penny (Rosella)-nothing more can be said other than she was the love of his life; His love of the Navy-he was a Korean War Veteran serving on the USS Maddox; His love of Caterpillar Heavy Equipment-he worked with , for and around Caterpillar Equipment for over 40 years of his life; His love of travel- which both the Navy, and working for Caterpillar/NC Machinery gave him the opportunity to do. He could frequently be heard saying “let’s see where that road goes-I’ve never been there before”, and off he would go exploring another back road to somewhere; His love of music-everything from Polka, Big Band, Opera, Smooth Jazz to Country; His love of family-all family. Siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren-they all meant the world to him. Love of Friendship; he had friends all over the world-he reminded us all quoting “The world is not filled with strangers, but rather only friends we have yet to meet.” And of Course, his love of God. He was a Fourth Degree Knight for the Knights of Columbus and very supportive of his church parish no matter where he lived or traveled. He had a heart of gold, and a firm believer that babies are God’s way of saying this world should go on. It was not uncommon for him to see families with small children/babies in restaurants and anonymously pay for their meals. He is preceded in death by his wife Rosella (Penny), son Timothy, Daughter Jody, Granddaughter Courtney Anne Whyte, Grandson Joshua Ruth, his parents, all of his siblings, many sister and brother in laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is survived by : Roxanne Ruth (Daughter) & John Lehmkuhle Jr., Mary Wright (Daughter) and Tom Wright, Anne Whyte (Daughter) & Les Molnar, 8 Grand Children, 10 Great Grand Children, George Zediker (brother in-law), Alice Armstrong (Sister in law), numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and friends. He was loved by many. He will be missed by all. Arrangements by Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, Visalia CA. Funeral Services will be held at Saint Charles Catholic Church, Burlington WA on July 8, 2019 at 10:30 am followed by Burial services at Burlington Cemetery. Celebration of Life reception will be held at Saint Charles Catholic Church hall immediately after the Burial Services. Condolences can be made to

