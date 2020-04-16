Richard J. “Chef Deacon” Longo, age 73, passed away peacefully at home in Bellingham after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Dick was born June 20, 1946 in Spokane, WA to Leonard and Mary Longo. Dick graduated from Cleveland High School in Seattle and learned to be a chef in the US Navy for six years. He proudly served on the USS Dixie during the Vietnam War. Dick married Elizabeth “Betsy” Jones on September 11, 1971 in Seattle. Dick was an executive chef in the Seattle area until the family moved to Bellingham in 1979. He retired after 13 years at Boss Tweed Catering. Dick and Betsy have been active members of Church of the Assumption since 1979. Dick enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren’s sports, following the Huskies and Seahawks, and cooking for his family and friends. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, and a wonderful and active grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Betsy, son Nic (Grace) Longo, daughter Kelly Freeman (Curt Sleasman), grandchildren Kendra (Wade), Kaleb, Noah, Gabriel, Emilia, Stephanie, Christopher, Sidney and Parker, great-grandchildren Ivy and Leah, sister Bobbi, brother Patrick, and many loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption in Bellingham at a later date. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice attention: Massage Program. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 16, 2020