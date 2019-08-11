Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD JAMES PARKS Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Ferndale Events Center Barrett Rd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Richard "Rick" Parks Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior, at the age of 63. He was surrounded by his loving family. Rick was born on December 5, 1955 in Bellingham, WA to Richard and Corrine (Rice) Parks. Rick graduated from Ferndale High School in 1975 and attended Bellingham Technical College. He was an employee of Matrix Service for 40 years. On December 4, 2010 he married Ronna Schadler, they shared 15 wonderful years together. Rick valued his relationships with his family and his friends, he was loyal to the core. Rick was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, camping and bowling. He was known for his quick wit, integrity and humility. He lead by example, which made him a great mentor and leader. He shared his expertise in mechanics and welding with anyone in need. He was a master craftsman, enjoyed building, fabricating and inventing. He was involved in numerous charitable events for many years. Rick was preceded in death by his nephew Ronald Parks Jr. Rick is survived by his loving wife Ronna, his parents, Richard and Corrine, mother-in-law Bonnie Schadler, brothers Rod (Terri) Parks, Ron (Michele) Parks, sister Rachelle (Randy) Vine, sisters-in-law Pam (Larry) Ekman and Regina (Jerry) Heller, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his Matrix family and many close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Ferndale Events Center on Barrett Rd from 1-4 pm. A light lunch will be served after the celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick's name to the Boys and Girls Club of Ferndale at 1616 Cornwall Ave., Suite 111, Bellingham, WA 98225.

