R. John Horgen peacefully entered heaven from his home at Glenwood Place Memory Care in Vancouver, WA on Sunday, March 17th, 2019. John was born in Bellingham, WA on July 13, 1932. He was the eldest of five children and lived the first eighteen years of his life on the Kelly Road in Lynden. He attended Meridian school and graduated from Meridian High School in 1950. John’s ambition as a very young man was to be a farmer, but he felt the call of God upon his life to enter full time ministry. He entered The Salvation Army College for Officer’s Training (seminary) in 1951. After his ordination, John was first appointed to serve in Spokane, WA where he met Mary Jane Byers, also a Salvation Army minister. They married in January, 1955. The Horgens were parents to three daughters and served together in various Salvation Army appointments in the western states, including Washington, Oregon, Colorado and California. John was known for his tireless dedication to Christian service, his compassionate pastor’s heart and his excellent fiscal management. John and Jane settled in Tacoma, WA after retiring in 1997 with hopes of gardening, relaxing and traveling. When John suffered a debilitating stroke within a year, they moved to a retirement community in Puyallup, WA. They happily participated in social activities, attended church regularly, and continued a voluntary ministry in the retirement home where they lived. After Jane’s passing in 2011, John moved to Vancouver, WA to be nearer to family. John will be cherished and missed by his sister Betty Fuller and brother Don Horgen, both of Vancouver, his brother Art (Kathy) Horgen of Lynden, WA, his sister-in-law Shirley Horgen of Portland, OR, his daughters Jane Weiss, Susan Horgen, Gaylene (David) Yardley, his grandchildren Jillian (Michael) O’Brien and Travis Yardley, as well as his great granddaughters Brynn, Peyton & Dylan O’Brien. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30th 11AM at The Salvation Army, 1712 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR. Interment at the Highland Cemetery in Great Falls, MT will occur at a later date.

