Richard John Zegers

Richard John Zegers, age 87, of Bellingham passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at Mountain View Christian Reformed Church, Lynden WA on Friday May 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. View Richard’s complete obituary and share memories with his family at https://jernsfuneralchapel.net/1/Home.html Memorial donations may be made to the Lighthouse Mission (www.thelighthousemission.org), Love INC (https://www.whatcomloveinc.org/), or Mountain View Christian Reformed Church Benevolent Fund (www.mountainviewcrc.org).
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 5, 2019
