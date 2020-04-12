Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Korthuis. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard James Korthuis, age 78 of Lynden, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. His family remembers him for being humble and hardworking and Alvina’s “big strong hero”. Richard was born in Bellingham on November 17, 1941 to mother Hilda (Kok) Korthuis. Rich started work at age 11 on a chicken farm until he graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1960. After graduation he enlisted in the Army National Guard. In 1963 Rich married his high school sweetheart Alvina Feenstra. Rich drove truck for LTI, making countless trips on the Alaska Highway until moving to Mount Vernon in 1969 where he drove for Shell Oil Company. In 1981 the family moved back to Lynden where Rich returned to LTI until he retired in 2009. Rich enjoy traveling and spent winters in Arizona and Florida. He also enjoyed spending time in his shop listening to country and gospel music. Rich loved watching his grandkids play sports. After retirement Rich decided to go back to driving truck for fun for Bert Matter Inc. He often said “When you find a job you love, you never have to work another day in your life” Rich is survived by his wife Alvina, married 56 years; children Darlene (Gil) Huntley, Brent (Sandy) Korthuis, Amy (Jeromy) DeMeyer; and grandsons Dakota Huntley, Talan, Deegan, Baker and Madden DeMeyer and Richard “JR” Korthuis. He will be greatly missed by siblings Thera Anema, Gerb (Carole) Korthuis, Marilyn Koetje, and sisters in law Lyn (Jay) Zylema and Lois Feenstra. A private family graveside service will be held in Greenwood Cemetery with a public memorial service held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to The Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2800 Douglas Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225 or Sonlight Community Church, 8800 Bender Rd, Lynden, WA 98264. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation services.

Richard James Korthuis, age 78 of Lynden, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. His family remembers him for being humble and hardworking and Alvina’s “big strong hero”. Richard was born in Bellingham on November 17, 1941 to mother Hilda (Kok) Korthuis. Rich started work at age 11 on a chicken farm until he graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1960. After graduation he enlisted in the Army National Guard. In 1963 Rich married his high school sweetheart Alvina Feenstra. Rich drove truck for LTI, making countless trips on the Alaska Highway until moving to Mount Vernon in 1969 where he drove for Shell Oil Company. In 1981 the family moved back to Lynden where Rich returned to LTI until he retired in 2009. Rich enjoy traveling and spent winters in Arizona and Florida. He also enjoyed spending time in his shop listening to country and gospel music. Rich loved watching his grandkids play sports. After retirement Rich decided to go back to driving truck for fun for Bert Matter Inc. He often said “When you find a job you love, you never have to work another day in your life” Rich is survived by his wife Alvina, married 56 years; children Darlene (Gil) Huntley, Brent (Sandy) Korthuis, Amy (Jeromy) DeMeyer; and grandsons Dakota Huntley, Talan, Deegan, Baker and Madden DeMeyer and Richard “JR” Korthuis. He will be greatly missed by siblings Thera Anema, Gerb (Carole) Korthuis, Marilyn Koetje, and sisters in law Lyn (Jay) Zylema and Lois Feenstra. A private family graveside service will be held in Greenwood Cemetery with a public memorial service held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to The Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2800 Douglas Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225 or Sonlight Community Church, 8800 Bender Rd, Lynden, WA 98264. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation services. Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close