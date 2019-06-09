Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee Francis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Lee Francis passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1930 to Gilbert and Marie Francisco in Pasadena, California and raised in Cleveland, Ohio with his twin sister Barbara. Richard was Professor Emeritus of English at Western Washington University, where he taught from 1969 until his retirement in 1992. Prior to his tenure at WWU, he taught at Brown University. He graduated from Kenyon College and later received his PhD from Yale University. Richard had a lifelong love of architecture and art and was a long-time member of the Art Acquisition Committee at WWU, serving as chair for 10 years. The University’s sculpture collection was very important to him, as was the integrity of the University’s architecture and sense of place. Richard traveled extensively to see directly the art and architecture of western civilization and the Far East, and acquired his own substantial collection of art. Family and friends could rely on receiving his annual Christmas letter, usually with a photo and poem about some place he had recently visited. In 2011, Richard published the “The Place of Architecture,” a collection of his many essays with a particular focus on art museums, as he saw them as the “last residual hope of civilization as we know it.” Richard is predeceased by his sister, Barbara Scott and nephew Jeffrey. He is survived by Barbara’s husband Edward, nieces and nephews Lori, Lynne, Mark and Darrell, and several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. To share your memories of Richard, please visit

