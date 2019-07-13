Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard LeRoy Poole. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Poole passed away on July 9, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born August 28, 1935 in Tennessee in a log cabin to Gladys and LeRoy Poole. He was one of 4 children and had many great stories of his childhood, especially in New Mexico on the Navajo Indian Reservation where his parents taught. He graduated High School from the School of the Ozarks in Missouri in 1953. He went on to attend University of Missouri and become a Marine Biologist. He did a short stint in the Navy ROTC in San Diego where he met his future wife, Joann. He went on to work for the California Fish and Game in Menlo Park, Ca and crossed paths with Dr Lusanoff who wanted him to start an Aquaculture with the Lummi Indians, which brought his family to Lummi Island. One of his greatest accomplishments was developing the Lummi Indian Aquaculture and seeing it grow and teaching people how to run it. He made many long lasting friendships during this time. He went on to teach classes at the NWIC in Aquaculture, of course specializing in oysters. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joann, brothers Gene and Hugh and his son in law, Jay Paul. He is survived by his sister Elinor, his son Gary(Nicky) and daughter Janine(Vic), grandchildren Orin, Brittany(Mike), McKinlee and Jarid and great granddaughter Avery Jo. The family would like to thank Irene Tate for the special care she has given him the last several years. A family memorial is planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to the Lummi Island Fire Department 3809 Legoe Bay Rd Lummi Island, Wa 98262.

