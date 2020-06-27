Richard Lloyd Grendon, age 73, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on June 13, 2020. Richard was the first born of four boys to William and Marie (Miller) Grendon of Longview, WA on January 16, 1947. He graduated from RA Long High School in 1965. After high school, Rich went on to college in Bellingham at Western Washington State College (now WWU) where he met the love his life Carolee on a Valentine's Day blind date. They were married for over 52 years. Prior to receiving his draft notice, he volunteered for the US Army and served in the Signal Corp in Vietnam from 68-69. Following his discharge from the Army in 1970, he had several careers proudly supporting his family that ranged from being a Millwright, planner and supervisor at Weyerhaeuser in Longview, a lecturer at WWU after earning a Bachelor's degree in East Asian Studies, to an X-Ray technologist in Bellingham, which he retired from at age 64. Richard was a man of many hobbies and interests--talking and reading about politics,history and military history, music, enjoying Rye and Irish whiskey, cooking indoors and out, to name a few. But his largest loved hobby was supporting his grandchildren at musical and sporting events. Richard is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Marie, and his brothers Tim and Danny. He is survived by his wife Carolee, sons Adam and Matthew (wife Julie), Six grandchildren Breezy, Briar, Zachary, Christian, Olivia, Julian, and two great-granddaughters Eloise, Fiona as well many cousins, nieces/nephews. The family wishes to express our deep appreciation to Whatcom Hospice for their caring support and also to our friends who have been a great comfort. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Whatcom Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store