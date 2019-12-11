Dick Evich, age 82, passed away in Lynden on December 9, 2019. He was born December 15, 1936 in Bellingham, WA to Mitchell J. and Lois Earlene Evich. He was surrounded by love during his last weeks and enjoyed visits with his family and many friends. Dick was raised in Bellingham and was never far from the ocean. He fished the PNW and Alaska for many years with his father, his uncle, and his brother Paul. Fishing was in his blood. He enjoyed his many years of commercial fishing and in later years, sport fishing. Dick worked at Atlantic Richfield (ARCO) after 25 years, retiring as a Senior Operations Technician. Later in life he took up golfing and also enjoyed traveling with Kathy to Sooke, B.C. for salmon fishing. Recently Dick said “More than anything, I love my family.” His easy chuckle and sparkling eyes will be deeply missed. Dick is survived by his wife Kathy, son Mark Evich (wife Rebecca), daughter Melynnda Button (husband Gary), grandchildren 1st Lt Alexander Evich, Dominique Evich, Merannda (husband Ben) Pilon and Mekala Button, great-grandchildren Brett and Melanie Pilon, brother Paul Evich, and many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to . A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at Westford Funeral Home at 1 PM on Friday, December 13th. Reception following. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 11, 2019