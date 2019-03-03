Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Neil Pickard. View Sign

Richard Neil Pickard, age 68, passed away at home on February 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife and soul mate Amy Bruce; daughter Taundra (Matthew) Copley, sons Gabe Pickard, Ryan Cilibraise, Christopher Cilibraise, and Jeffrey MacDonald; grandchildren Piperlee Copley, Eban Copley, and Landon Cilibraise; brothers Robert Pickard and John Pickard (Jim Gutai), and sister Carol Zimmerman (Ervin). Friends and family are invited to gather to share memories and compassion at the family home, 2601 Queen St, Bellingham, on Saturday, March 9, from 1pm - 3pm. In keeping with Richard's selfless nature memorial donations may be gifted personally to a homeless individual, or made to HomesNOW, or The Lighthouse Mission. For more of Richard's story, please visit

Richard Neil Pickard, age 68, passed away at home on February 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife and soul mate Amy Bruce; daughter Taundra (Matthew) Copley, sons Gabe Pickard, Ryan Cilibraise, Christopher Cilibraise, and Jeffrey MacDonald; grandchildren Piperlee Copley, Eban Copley, and Landon Cilibraise; brothers Robert Pickard and John Pickard (Jim Gutai), and sister Carol Zimmerman (Ervin). Friends and family are invited to gather to share memories and compassion at the family home, 2601 Queen St, Bellingham, on Saturday, March 9, from 1pm - 3pm. In keeping with Richard's selfless nature memorial donations may be gifted personally to a homeless individual, or made to HomesNOW, or The Lighthouse Mission. For more of Richard's story, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 3, 2019

