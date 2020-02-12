Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Storgaard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Storgaard went home to Jesus on February 6, 2020 in the early morning hours as he slept peacefully. He was born in Yakima in 1938, grew up on Mercer Island, married the love of his life, Kaye, and together they raised their three children in the Pacific Northwest. Richard entered the National Guard, attended Washington Military Academy, transferred his commission to the Air Force and retired after 35 years with the rank of colonel. He was a proud Eagle Scout and served with the American Legion Honor Guard. He successfully owned and operated Edgewater Appraisal for many years and loved to go on moose hunting adventures with his friends. Richard and Kaye celebrated over 60 years of marriage and enjoyed boating, camping and traveling. Their favorite and final trip together was to Israel last year. Richard was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed until they are all together again in Heaven. His loving wife, Kaye, his children, Steve (Tena), Scot (Son Hyea), and Stacy (Brian), as well as all of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family are extremely proud of the way he lived his life, loved God, served his country, lovingly provided for his family and cherished his wife. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Good Shepherd Community Church, 1254 W. Smith Road, Bellingham, WA 98226. In lieu of flowers, Richard would encourage you to make a donation to The or your local Hospice Foundation. To share your memories of Richard, please visit

