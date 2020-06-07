Richard “Rick” Arthur Vreeke, age 68, of Lynden, Washington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was an amazing Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Rick was loved by many and served as a positive example for others to follow. He was a lifelong Christian and had a deep faith in the Lord. Rick was born July 21, 1951 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Son to Arthur and Elaine Vreeke (Free) and his stepfather Erhardt Free. He graduated in 1969 from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Rick married the love of his life Sheryl Jane Cook on December 14, 1974 in Seattle, Washington. Ricks was a life of service, first in the United States Navy from 1971 to 1974 on the USS Oriskany CVA-34 as a Radioman Second Class followed by his career in Law Enforcement. His law enforcement career began with the United States Border Patrol, San Diego from 1975 to 1978; then went on to the United States INS, Sea-Tac Airport from 1978 to 1980; United States INS in Sumas POE from 1980 to 1998; United States Border Patrol Anti-Smuggling Unit, Bellingham from 1998 to 2003; United States ICE, Blaine from 2003 to 2007; and finally retiring with the United States Border Patrol. Rick earned many awards and accomplishments in his time in service with the US Navy and throughout his law enforcement career. Rick is survived by his wife of 45 years Sheryl Vreeke, sons Matthew Vreeke (Cathy) and Mark Vreeke (Elizabeth), and grandchildren Colton Vreeke and Kinsey Vreeke. He will be greatly missed by sisters Barb Grandoe, Jeanie Kealey, and Julie Donahue. A private family interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery with a memorial service to follow at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



