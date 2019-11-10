Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Worts Tudor Eyton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard ‘Rick’ Worts Tudor Eyton, 81, of Anacortes passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 28, 2019, with his wife, Amy, and daughter, Ericka, by his side. Rick was born in Vancouver, BC on December 13, 1937. At 19, he moved to Hermosa Beach, CA, where he spent many years working in the clothing industry. Years later, he returned to the Pacific Northwest to reside at his place on Silver Lake, near Maple Falls, WA. Silver Lake was Rick’s place of peace and remained so until his passing. In 1989, Rick met his wife, Amy. They resided at Silver Lake through the birth of their daughter in 1990. Rick and Amy were married on September 22, 1990 in Sidney, BC at the home of Rick’s brother and sister-in-law. Soon after, they moved to Bellingham, where they raised their daughter. In 2000, Rick purchased Pioneer Trails RV Resort and Campground in Anacortes. He developed Pioneer Trails into the beautiful RV Resort that it is today. Rick loved Pioneer Trails and poured his heart and soul into the resort while owning and operating it. He enjoyed his daily interactions with the people he met over the years and the bond curated between the employees, which will forever be his Pioneer Trails Family. Rick was diagnosed with cancer in July 2017. Through his treatment, Rick maintained his hardworking nature and continued to oversee the resort while recovering from surgery. After treatment, he remained in remission for a year. In February 2018, Rick sold Pioneer Trails, and he and Amy continued to reside in Anacortes. This past April, the cancer returned. Rick underwent several more treatments, but ultimately, the cancer had progressed, rendering the treatments ineffective. In early September, he returned home on hospice. Rick remained strong until his final days. He will be truly missed by many. He is preceded in death by his father, Geoffrey Tudor Eyton, mother, Edwina Mary Worts Eyton, and brother, Geoffrey Tudor Eyton. Rick leaves behind his wife, Amy Eyton of Anacortes, daughter, Ericka Eyton of Portland, OR, brother and sister-in-law, Rhys and Lynn, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life with Reception following will be held 1 p.m. on Friday December 13, 2019 at Evans Funeral Chapel. Private Family Graveside will be held at Fernhill Cemetery in Anacortes.

