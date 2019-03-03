Ricki Kim Selhaver, age 72, of Maple Falls passed away Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 in Bellingham. He was born Aug. 8, 1946 in Bellingham, WA to parents John H. and Betty Jean (Newell) Selhaver. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 11:00 AM at Enterprise Cemetery, 7041 Vista Dr., Ferndale followed by a celebration of Ricki's life at 2:00 PM at The Bourbon Bar and Grill, 108 W. Main St., Everson, WA 98247. Please share your thoughts and memories of Ricki online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricki Kim Selhaver.
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 3, 2019