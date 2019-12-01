Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Lee Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ricky Lee Williams, age 66, passed November 23, 2019 after a gradual decline in health. He was born May 4, 1951 in Bellingham, Washington to I'll and Beverly Williams. Rick will be united with his Dad ( predeceased 2018) of whom he shared many years commercial king crab fishing in the Bering Sea and Russian waters. He was also Captain of many fishing boats. Rick took great pride in his gardening. He grew fruits and vegetables, regularly donating to the Bellingham Food Bank. His other interest, in particular, was raising Dahlias. Many people enjoyed his flowers over the years. Rick was a good person with a gentle soul, big heart, sweet spirit, kind and extremely generous all of his life. He had an amazing voice and enjoyed playing his guitar. He had a sincere true love for music. Was a big sports fan, especially loved the Seahawks. Captain Ricky, May you navigate to your final destination into our Heavenly Father's arms and out of the rough waters and take refuge. Rick is survived by his mother Beverly, sisters Bobbi (Stu) Heaton and Traci Williams. Children Alissa, Alexandria, and Albert Williams. Also, special friend Joan White, and numerous beloved extended family and friends. An open house to celebrate Rick's life will be held Tuesday, December 10th from 1:00pm-3:30pm at Four Points by Sheraton, 714 Lakeway Dr. in Bellingham.

