Ricky Ray Moore, age 66, of Custer, WA passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 after losing his battle with Metastatic prostate cancer. A Viewing will be held 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Sig’s Funeral & Cremation Services, 809 W. Orchard Drive, Suite 2, Bellingham WA. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, 11:00 AM at Haynie Cemetery in Custer followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon at Sunrise Baptist Church, 2480 West Badger Rd., Custer, WA 98240 with Pastor Bob Lott officiating. Please share your thoughts and memories of Ricky at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 4, 2019