Rita Hatch

January 21, 1935 - November 30, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - It is with great sadness that Leonard Hatch shares the passing of his beautiful wife of 65 years, Rita Yvonne Hatch, on November 30, 2020 from her battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband, Leonard, daughter Vicki (Tal) Miles, son Greg (Pam) Hatch, numerous grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, brother Ron, and her daughter Brenda who died in 1999. Rita lovingly raised Brenda's children, Ryan, Brady, and Sammi as her own.

Rita enjoyed painting, dancing, and time with her family and friends, especially the gang at the VFW. At her request, there will not be a memorial.





