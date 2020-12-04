1/1
Rita Hatch
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Hatch
January 21, 1935 - November 30, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - It is with great sadness that Leonard Hatch shares the passing of his beautiful wife of 65 years, Rita Yvonne Hatch, on November 30, 2020 from her battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband, Leonard, daughter Vicki (Tal) Miles, son Greg (Pam) Hatch, numerous grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, brother Ron, and her daughter Brenda who died in 1999. Rita lovingly raised Brenda's children, Ryan, Brady, and Sammi as her own.
Rita enjoyed painting, dancing, and time with her family and friends, especially the gang at the VFW. At her request, there will not be a memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whatcom Cremation & Funeral
4202 Guide Meridian
Bellingham, WA 98226
(360) 734-7073
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved