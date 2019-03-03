Rita Rae (Lee) Buckley, age 82, passed peacefully on January 26, 2019. She was born to Glenn & Rena (Angelo) Richardson on May 26,1936. Rita spent her school years in Bellingham and her working years in southern California where she also attended college. Her position at Kawasaki Corp. included planning & supervising trade shows as well as dealer development meetings allowing her to travel extensively with her work. Upon retiring she returned to Bellingham to live in her home on the beach. Her study of art, extensive reading, travel and enjoyment of the performing arts enriched her life. She loved painting, being near the ocean and spending time with family and friends. She was predeceased by her son Randy Wenger. She is survived by her brother Gary (Janet) Richardson; her son Kevin Wenger & his children Michelle, David and Brianna; her daughter Samantha Hall & her sons Morgan, Michael, & stepsons Kenny, Kyle & Kevin; son Randy's daughter Michelle; and nephews Gregory and Patrick. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 3, 2019