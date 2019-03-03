Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Rae Buckley. View Sign

Rita Rae (Lee) Buckley, age 82, passed peacefully on January 26, 2019. She was born to Glenn & Rena (Angelo) Richardson on May 26,1936. Rita spent her school years in Bellingham and her working years in southern California where she also attended college. Her position at Kawasaki Corp. included planning & supervising trade shows as well as dealer development meetings allowing her to travel extensively with her work. Upon retiring she returned to Bellingham to live in her home on the beach. Her study of art, extensive reading, travel and enjoyment of the performing arts enriched her life. She loved painting, being near the ocean and spending time with family and friends. She was predeceased by her son Randy Wenger. She is survived by her brother Gary (Janet) Richardson; her son Kevin Wenger & his children Michelle, David and Brianna; her daughter Samantha Hall & her sons Morgan, Michael, & stepsons Kenny, Kyle & Kevin; son Randy's daughter Michelle; and nephews Gregory and Patrick. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Rita Rae (Lee) Buckley, age 82, passed peacefully on January 26, 2019. She was born to Glenn & Rena (Angelo) Richardson on May 26,1936. Rita spent her school years in Bellingham and her working years in southern California where she also attended college. Her position at Kawasaki Corp. included planning & supervising trade shows as well as dealer development meetings allowing her to travel extensively with her work. Upon retiring she returned to Bellingham to live in her home on the beach. Her study of art, extensive reading, travel and enjoyment of the performing arts enriched her life. She loved painting, being near the ocean and spending time with family and friends. She was predeceased by her son Randy Wenger. She is survived by her brother Gary (Janet) Richardson; her son Kevin Wenger & his children Michelle, David and Brianna; her daughter Samantha Hall & her sons Morgan, Michael, & stepsons Kenny, Kyle & Kevin; son Randy's daughter Michelle; and nephews Gregory and Patrick. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close