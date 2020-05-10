Robert (Bob) Eric Atwood passed away in his home in Bellingham, WA on April 20th, 2020 at the age of 65. He was born on September 15th, 1954 at St. Lukes Hospital in Bellingham, WA to Robert Jean and Doris (Gawley) Atwood, who are now both deceased. Bob grew up on the South side of Bellingham, in Fairhaven. Growing up he loved to go fishing, hunting and rock hounding with his parents and siblings. He attended Sehome High School and was a State Champion Wrestler from 1970-1971. After high school, Bob enlisted into the US Army in 1973, in 1975 he became SGT. Robert E. Atwood and served until 1976. While serving in the US Army, he received the following: National Defense Service Medal, Sharpe Shooter Badge W/ M-16 Rifle Bar and Marksmanship Badge W/ Grenade Bar. He was honored and proud to serve his country. After an honorable discharge, Bob attended Bellingham Technical College to become a Machinist and later in his life sold Real Estate. He was a member of Multiple Chapters of the Washington State Jaycees through out the 80’s. Bob also ran for City Council in the mid 90’s. He was very proud to be one of the founders of the Veterans Memorial Flag, located in Fairhaven, from 1986 to 2020. Bob loved and was apart of the softball community, where he played and coached from mid 80’s to early 2000. Bobs biggest accomplishment in life would be raising his only son and best friend Erick B Atwood. He is also survived by his 5 Grandchildren; Haylee, Jazlyn, Kleaveland, Cameron, Elias and, Great-Grandchild, Italyee. Sisters; Sue (Larry) Honcop, Rose (Dr. Bob) Knudson, Brother Dave Atwood, Nieces and Nephews; Christine, Nicholas, David, Kelsey and Maddie. Many thanks to Westford Funeral Home for all of their support at this time. To protect the family and friends through the Covid-19 lockdown, we will have a small Celebration of Life at a later date. If you would like to be invited or have any further question please contact Ericks Wife, Bithiah Atwood at Hunneybg@gmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store