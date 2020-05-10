Robert ; Eric ";Bob" Atwood
1954 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Eric Atwood passed away in his home in Bellingham, WA on April 20th, 2020 at the age of 65. He was born on September 15th, 1954 at St. Lukes Hospital in Bellingham, WA to Robert Jean and Doris (Gawley) Atwood, who are now both deceased. Bob grew up on the South side of Bellingham, in Fairhaven. Growing up he loved to go fishing, hunting and rock hounding with his parents and siblings. He attended Sehome High School and was a State Champion Wrestler from 1970-1971. After high school, Bob enlisted into the US Army in 1973, in 1975 he became SGT. Robert E. Atwood and served until 1976. While serving in the US Army, he received the following: National Defense Service Medal, Sharpe Shooter Badge W/ M-16 Rifle Bar and Marksmanship Badge W/ Grenade Bar. He was honored and proud to serve his country. After an honorable discharge, Bob attended Bellingham Technical College to become a Machinist and later in his life sold Real Estate. He was a member of Multiple Chapters of the Washington State Jaycees through out the 80’s. Bob also ran for City Council in the mid 90’s. He was very proud to be one of the founders of the Veterans Memorial Flag, located in Fairhaven, from 1986 to 2020. Bob loved and was apart of the softball community, where he played and coached from mid 80’s to early 2000. Bobs biggest accomplishment in life would be raising his only son and best friend Erick B Atwood. He is also survived by his 5 Grandchildren; Haylee, Jazlyn, Kleaveland, Cameron, Elias and, Great-Grandchild, Italyee. Sisters; Sue (Larry) Honcop, Rose (Dr. Bob) Knudson, Brother Dave Atwood, Nieces and Nephews; Christine, Nicholas, David, Kelsey and Maddie. Many thanks to Westford Funeral Home for all of their support at this time. To protect the family and friends through the Covid-19 lockdown, we will have a small Celebration of Life at a later date. If you would like to be invited or have any further question please contact Ericks Wife, Bithiah Atwood at Hunneybg@gmail.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 10, 2020
I first met Bob in the mid-80s when he asked me to join his softball team where he coached for Gus & Naps Tavern,I played for Bob for a Few years, he was an inspiring person on and off the softball field watching him do so much for his community. Thank you Bob for your service to this country and all your work you have done for this community. Youre a great coach and a great person. You will be missed very much.
Ralph Barker
Friend
May 10, 2020
Played a lot of softball for bob back in the eighties, what a special time with a lot of great guys.thanks bob for all the great memories. "No errors" " hold em we win"
Jim Barker
Friend
