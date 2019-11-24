Robert Allen Weihe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Allen Weihe.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert, also known as Bobby, was born in Bellingham to Fred and Vietta Weihe. He attended Bellingham schools before enlisting in the Army and serving two tours in Vietnam. He was blessed with artistic and musical talents and played a good game of golf. Bobby is survived by three children, Shane Weihe, Ashley Weihe, and Natasha James, his brother Rick Weihe, sister Kay Arnold, and sister Rita Weihe. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant twin brother William. A private service is planned.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.