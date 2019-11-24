Robert, also known as Bobby, was born in Bellingham to Fred and Vietta Weihe. He attended Bellingham schools before enlisting in the Army and serving two tours in Vietnam. He was blessed with artistic and musical talents and played a good game of golf. Bobby is survived by three children, Shane Weihe, Ashley Weihe, and Natasha James, his brother Rick Weihe, sister Kay Arnold, and sister Rita Weihe. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant twin brother William. A private service is planned.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 24, 2019