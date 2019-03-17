Robert Charles Baunach, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Chateau Bothell Landing, in Bothell, Washington. He was 99 years old. He is survived by his wife, Ecomae (Taylor) Baunach. He also leaves behind his four children - Randy Baunach, Robin Kain, Ricky Baunach, Rae Ann Crawford - seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bob was the youngest son of Joseph and Freida Baunach, pioneer residents of Bellingham. He was a WWII veteran, after which, he became a firefighter with the Bellingham Fire Department and served for twenty-six years, retiring as Battalion Chief. He met and married Ecomae in Bellingham and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in 2018. Retired life led Bob and Eco to Hawaii for twenty-seven years, managing condominiums, enjoying lots of golf and the island life. In 2003, they returned to Bellingham, spending the winters in California. Their last move was made to Bothell where he and Eco have lived for four years, spending time with their family and friends. A family memorial will be done at a later date. We would love to commemorate his life with your thoughts, prayers, and stories at Legacy.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 17, 2019