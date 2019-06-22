Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. Simmons. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Clemens (Bob) Simmons died Saturday, June 15, the sixty-second anniversary of his marriage to Darlene Renee Lewison. His passing marked the end of a loving relationship that was typical of his dedication to family, friends and community. Bob had been battling a lung condition complicated by pneumonia, and he passed in the arms of a loving family, at age 89. Since 2005 he had made his home in Bellingham, Washington. Bob and Dee were products of the Midwest but lived on two coasts as they raised children Eric, Caryn and Amy Holtorf, and enjoyed grandchildren Nathan, Molly and Mason. All survive, along with son-in-law Charles Holtorf. Born June 18, 1930 in Perlee, Iowa, Bob was raised on a farm and kept his love for the land all his life; in every place he lived he gardened and planted, and he kept 40 acres of the "home place" all his life. After graduation from Iowa State University, Bob began a lifelong career in broadcast journalism. From 1953 to 1963 he reported for television and radio stations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Hartford, Connecticut. Bob's broadcast career advanced in 1963 as he opened a Sacramento bureau for KNXT, covering the state capitol and introducing the nation to Governor Ronald Reagan and also the Berkeley free-speech movement and Vietnam War protests of the era. His reports were often seen on CBS nationally, and earned him seven Emmy awards. He later moved to the station's Los Angeles headquarters and earned a CBS-Columbia University Fellowship for the 1969-70 academic year. The young Simmons family grew up in Thousand Oaks, where Bob and Dee continued their interest in music and community endeavors as Bob reported for KNXT. That changed in 1977 when Bob took a new position in a new town: Seattle's King Broadcasting added him to their nationally known staff, and he reported for KING 5 until 1991. During that time he also served as news analyst and commentator, and worked on documentaries and special reports. The family home in Lake Forest Park allowed him to take leadership in community groups and to continue his singing; he and Dee were regular members of the noted Plymouth Church (Congregational) choir. In 1989-90, Bob spent a year at Stanford University as a Knight Fellow, a prestigious journalism award. Bob left King in 1991 and wrote for Seattle Weekly and was involved in producing television documentaries. In retirement, Bob and Dee moved to Bellingham in 2005, but Bob kept his writing alive for Crosscut and the Cascadia Weekly in Bellingham. The Bellingham years were noted for an active theatrical career with Summer Rep and Theater Guild; Bob played demanding lead roles in Inherit the Wind and On Golden Pond, and also appeared in several other productions. At the time of his death he was reading the script for another show. He also sang in Bellingham's Kulshan Chorus. Of course, there was the garden--for Bob, a large community vegetable plot full of the plants he learned to grow in Iowa. Full of wonderful stories from a full career and with a constant desire to learn more about people and events, Bob made a host of friends in his last home and he was active to the end. A celebration of his life is planned for Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m at Lairmont Manor in Bellingham. Memorial gifts may be made to Whatcom Hospice House.

Published in Bellingham Herald on June 22, 2019

