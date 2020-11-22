Robert "Bob" D. Dickinson
March 8, 1943 - October 3, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Bob on October 3, 2020, the result of a tragic auto accident. A lifelong member of Whatcom County, Bob was raised on Lummi Island, the oldest of four children to Lucille and M.C. Dickinson. Bob graduated from Ferndale High School and Western Washington University. After living and working on the East Coast, he returned to Bellingham to substitute teach for the Bellingham School District, work as an electrician, and commercially fish in Puget Sound, Bristol Bay and Southeast Alaska. On February 17, 1973, Bob married Lorna Ebinger and raised three children, Doug, Bethany and Alison, in Bellingham. Bob and Lorna commercially gillnetted together their entire marriage, taking the kids to fish as a family out of Juneau, AK during the summer months. A gentle man of great kindness, integrity, generosity and humor, Bob always took a keen interest in everyone he met, enjoyed helping others and valued lifelong learning. Bob loved vacationing with family in Maui, going for Sunday drives with Lorna, and never met a rollercoaster he didn't want to ride. Bob loved spending time with his six young grandchildren; playing trains and Lincoln Logs, drinking hot chocolate, and "computing" with them.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years Lorna Dickinson, son Doug (Tracy) Dickinson, daughters Bethany (Devin) Hoglund and Alison (Ben) Kuiken, and beloved grandchildren Susie, Robbie, Chance, Gage, Logan and Dax. Bob is also survived by many friends and family members, including brothers Jim and David Dickinson, brothers and sisters-in-law John and Miriam Ebinger and Paul and Shirley Ebinger, aunts Doris Bayha and Barbara Benson and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his mother Lucille Dickinson, father M.C. Dickinson, step-mother Mae Dickinson, parents-in-law Elmo and Lydia Ebinger, and sister Susan Morse.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in honor of Bob may be made to two organizations he valued highly: the Salvation Army (bellingham.salvationarmy.org
) and the Bellingham Public Library (210 Central Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225).
Please share your memories of Bob at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
.