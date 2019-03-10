Robert "Bob" Johnson died Monday, February 25th 2019 after a battle with cancer. Bob was born October 31st,1951 in Bellingham, WA, the youngest son of Arthur and Ann Johnson. Bob attended Sehome High School and, in 1970, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy. Bob served honorably on the USS Joseph Strauss (DDG-16), a Charles F. Adams-class guided missile destroyer. Bob worked in the timber industry. When Bob wasn't working, he enjoyed the fishing, listening to Seattle Mariners games, and watching Seattle Seahawks Football. Bob is survived by his wife, Darlene; sons, Shawn and Craig; daughters, Shannon and Fontina; ten grandchildren; stepchildren, Allen, Brian, and Allison; mother, Ann Johnson; sister, Bonnie Karb; brother, Arthur Johnson Jr.; and numerous nephews, cousins, and relatives. Services for Bob, with Military Honors, will be held on Friday, March 22nd 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Lynden VFW (Post 9301), located at 7011 Hannegan Rd. The Family asks that any memorials for Bob be made to Whatcom Hospice House or the Lynden VFW. Please share your memories of Bob at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 10, 2019