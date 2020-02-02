Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Earl Foster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Robert Earl Foster, 100 of Bellingham, passed away of natural causes on January 22, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Bob or "Doc" was born in Hoquiam, WA on October 27, 1918, to Beryl and Floyd Foster. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1937 and received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Oregon in 1939, followed by Dental School in Portland. Later, he went on to receive his Master's degree in Dentistry in 1956. He served in the US Army and Air Force in the 1940s and 50s. In 1946, he married Ruth Helena Gustafson (deceased). They moved to Bellingham, where they built their home and resided on the (then undeveloped) top of Alabama Hill. He opened his dental practice in the Herald Building, where he practiced until he retired. In the 1960s, he began practicing orthodontics part time on Orcas Island and San Juan Island. This allowed him to get into his beloved Cessna airplane and fly to work, which was one of his greatest joys. He was an avid enthusiast of the water, whether it was swimming, skin diving, crabbing, sailing or just boating. He was the captain of the Sea Scout's sailboat "Marianne," where he taught many Bellingham youth the skill of sailing and racing. During Bob's long life he enjoyed so many interests, such as traveling all over the world helping communities with health problems, operating his ham radio, collecting antique nautical maps and books, geology and marine biology, birding and gardening. He always wanted to learn more, meet new people, and embrace what all those new adventures might bring. That included finding happiness and companionship when he married Virginia Beck in 2004. They spent their retired years as snowbirds in Napa, CA, then followed the sun back to Blakely Island in the San Juan Islands and Bellingham. He continued to fly his airplane until he turned 90 years old, when he gave up flying as his birthday present to his family. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth, his son John, and his brothers, Richard, and John. He leaves his wife, Virginia, her daughters, Karen, Linda (Paul), and Kristen (Joe); his three daughters with Ruth; Janice (Dwayne), Paula, and Amy (Steve), He also leaves behind grandchildren Brandi, Jennifer, Chimena, Kawika, Tyson, Lori, Lisa, and Virginia's grandchildren Amanda, Olivia, and Angelina. Great grandchildren include Foster, Kenzie, Lincoln, Aubrey, Wyatt, Piper, Sean Megan Aidan, Sydney, Colin, and Virginia's great grandchildren, Evelyn, Seamus, Finnegan, and Hugo. A celebration of Life was held in Bellingham in August, when his family and friends gathered to remember his life. His ashes were spread by the family at his beloved Blakely Island.

Dr. Robert Earl Foster, 100 of Bellingham, passed away of natural causes on January 22, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Bob or "Doc" was born in Hoquiam, WA on October 27, 1918, to Beryl and Floyd Foster. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1937 and received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Oregon in 1939, followed by Dental School in Portland. Later, he went on to receive his Master's degree in Dentistry in 1956. He served in the US Army and Air Force in the 1940s and 50s. In 1946, he married Ruth Helena Gustafson (deceased). They moved to Bellingham, where they built their home and resided on the (then undeveloped) top of Alabama Hill. He opened his dental practice in the Herald Building, where he practiced until he retired. In the 1960s, he began practicing orthodontics part time on Orcas Island and San Juan Island. This allowed him to get into his beloved Cessna airplane and fly to work, which was one of his greatest joys. He was an avid enthusiast of the water, whether it was swimming, skin diving, crabbing, sailing or just boating. He was the captain of the Sea Scout's sailboat "Marianne," where he taught many Bellingham youth the skill of sailing and racing. During Bob's long life he enjoyed so many interests, such as traveling all over the world helping communities with health problems, operating his ham radio, collecting antique nautical maps and books, geology and marine biology, birding and gardening. He always wanted to learn more, meet new people, and embrace what all those new adventures might bring. That included finding happiness and companionship when he married Virginia Beck in 2004. They spent their retired years as snowbirds in Napa, CA, then followed the sun back to Blakely Island in the San Juan Islands and Bellingham. He continued to fly his airplane until he turned 90 years old, when he gave up flying as his birthday present to his family. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth, his son John, and his brothers, Richard, and John. He leaves his wife, Virginia, her daughters, Karen, Linda (Paul), and Kristen (Joe); his three daughters with Ruth; Janice (Dwayne), Paula, and Amy (Steve), He also leaves behind grandchildren Brandi, Jennifer, Chimena, Kawika, Tyson, Lori, Lisa, and Virginia's grandchildren Amanda, Olivia, and Angelina. Great grandchildren include Foster, Kenzie, Lincoln, Aubrey, Wyatt, Piper, Sean Megan Aidan, Sydney, Colin, and Virginia's great grandchildren, Evelyn, Seamus, Finnegan, and Hugo. A celebration of Life was held in Bellingham in August, when his family and friends gathered to remember his life. His ashes were spread by the family at his beloved Blakely Island. Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close