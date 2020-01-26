Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edward Hansen. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Hansen (1928-2019) passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was born in Bellingham and lived in Whatcom County his entire life. During his teens he worked with his father picking up milk from local dairy farms and delivering it to the Darigold Creamery. He attended Ferndale High School, where he excelled in sports, setting multiple track and field records; he graduated in 1948. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country in England and Germany. After discharge he joined the American Legion, and he worked at Mobil Oil Refinery for most of his career. In 1956 he married Dixie and raised three children. He enjoyed travelling, boating, golf, sports, and spending time with family and friends. He was a caring husband, father, and friend and will be missed greatly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma and William Hansen. He is survived by his wife Dixie, son Douglas (Debra) Hansen, daughter Karen (Linton) Petersen, and son Richard Hansen. Grandchildren Kyle Hansen, Tyler Hansen, Katelin (Wade) Nelson, and Dane Petersen. Great-grandaughter Ellee Nelson. Please join us as we celebrate Robert's life on Sunday, February 2nd, from noon-4:00 at the Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N. Harbor Loop, Bellingham, WA 98225. Please refer to www.sigsfuneralservices.com to share your thoughts and memories, for the full obituary, and additional information regarding the Celebration of life. Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 26, 2020

