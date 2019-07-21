Robert (Bob) Erich Packo, age 60, of Bellingham, WA passed away unexpectedly from heart failure on April 30, 2019. To his friends and family he shall always be remembered with a huge smile on his face. Kind, loyal, strong, intelligent, funny and loving were the most common adjectives used to describe him. He welcomed everyone with a smile, a handshake and a hug. We are holding a celebration of his life on Friday, July 26th, at the Squalicum Boathouse in Zunich Point Park, Bellingham, WA. It will begin at 10:00AM. Please join us to honor his life and celebrate him in the joyful way that he would have wanted. Bring your favorite memories to share with all of his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, we will be collecting donations to place a bench in his name at Boulevard Park, where he often biked and walked. To read more of Bob's story, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 21, 2019