Robert Forrester Snowball, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on 3/13/2019 surrounded by the love of family and friends. He was born on March 26, 1935, in Rossland, British Columbia. He lived in England, Connecticut, Santa Barbara, California, however, always considered Bellingham his home, where he lived for over 22 years. He is survived by his beloved wife Carol, son John and daughter Barbara, grandson Brad and great grandson Hunter, great grand daughter Layla, sisters, Margaret and Mary, nephews, Rob and Paul, and nieces, Leigh, Jeanne, and Louise. Bob went to the University of British Columbia and graduated with a Bachelors and Masters degree in Engineering, where he was also a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the UBC Ski Team. Following UBC, he was awarded a fellowship at University of Birmingham in England, where he received a Doctorate in Industrial Engineering. His professional career spanned 20+ years as a Stockbroker and several years as a Real Estate Developer. Philanthropically, he was very involved with the in Santa Barbara for numerous years. After retiring and moving to Bellingham, he joined the Bellingham Yacht Club and enjoyed using his boat for over 10 years as the committee boat for the weekly races in Bellingham Bay. Bob and Carol became actively involved with The Bellingham Festival of Music, hosting musicians in their home, and assisting with numerous fundraising events, including contributing their boat for adventures around the Pacific North West. Bob had a very kind and generous heart, impeccable integrity, a quick wit and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of life will be held July 15th at the Bellingham Yacht Club, during the Bellingham Festival of Music. In that spirit, memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Bellingham Festival of Music.

