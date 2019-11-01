Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Freas Styer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) Styer passed away October 9th, 2019 with family members by his side. He is survived by his wife, Pat, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage; his son Phillip Styer (Mary), his daughters Leslie Cullen and Jennifer Herrick (Rick), several grandchildren and one great-grandson. Bob attended Stephens Institute of Technology, earning a Master's in Engineering, then going on to serve in the US Navy during World War 2. Later he served again during the Korean War. His working years were spent with ARCO Refining Company, the later part as a Developmental Project Manager, which gave him (and Pat) opportunities to travel – and live – in several parts of the USA as well as in Australia and the UK, which they both enjoyed. In retirement Bob and Pat spent a large part of their time working in many areas of volunteerism while fitting in rounds of golf or going fishing. There will be a memorial service held at the First Congregational Church of Bellingham on November 10; at 2:00 p.m. If you are able to attend, please come in casual clothing with green being the predominant color- Bob's favorite. In lieu of flowers, please donate to USO, Lighthouse Mission or .

