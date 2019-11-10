Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Fred James. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Fred James went to be with his Lord Oct. 31, 2019. He was 85 years old. He was born Aug. 8, 1934 in Seattle, WA, to Fred and Alberta James. He grew up in Sumas, WA and attended grade school there. He graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1952. Upon graduation he received a music scholarship to Western Washington University. He later received a degree in accounting, and became a CPA. He was a CPA in Bellingham for 35 years. He was a member of the Washington State Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. Robert was also a professional photographer focusing on nature and rural scenes, with publications in many books, magazines, and on cards and DVDs. For many years he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellingham. He married Jean (Aase) James on March 20, 1953 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lawrence, WA. They had been married 66 years and lived in Bellingham most of their married life. Robert enjoyed hiking, spending time in the mountains, and the outdoors. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Jack. He is survived by his wife Jean of Bellingham; sons Robert A. James (Lynda) and Richard T. James of Bellingham; grandchildren Michael James, Taylor James (Connor Shae), Tim James (Jess), Amy Jackson (Kyle), and Lynette Johnson (Dave); 12 great-grandchildren, all of Bellingham; a sister Dolores (Jay) Montero of Pasco, WA; a sister-in-law Louise Greer of Bellingham; and numerous cousins. Memorial service will be at 2:00 on Sat. Nov. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellingham. Please share your memories of Robert at

Robert Fred James went to be with his Lord Oct. 31, 2019. He was 85 years old. He was born Aug. 8, 1934 in Seattle, WA, to Fred and Alberta James. He grew up in Sumas, WA and attended grade school there. He graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1952. Upon graduation he received a music scholarship to Western Washington University. He later received a degree in accounting, and became a CPA. He was a CPA in Bellingham for 35 years. He was a member of the Washington State Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. Robert was also a professional photographer focusing on nature and rural scenes, with publications in many books, magazines, and on cards and DVDs. For many years he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellingham. He married Jean (Aase) James on March 20, 1953 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lawrence, WA. They had been married 66 years and lived in Bellingham most of their married life. Robert enjoyed hiking, spending time in the mountains, and the outdoors. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Jack. He is survived by his wife Jean of Bellingham; sons Robert A. James (Lynda) and Richard T. James of Bellingham; grandchildren Michael James, Taylor James (Connor Shae), Tim James (Jess), Amy Jackson (Kyle), and Lynette Johnson (Dave); 12 great-grandchildren, all of Bellingham; a sister Dolores (Jay) Montero of Pasco, WA; a sister-in-law Louise Greer of Bellingham; and numerous cousins. Memorial service will be at 2:00 on Sat. Nov. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellingham. Please share your memories of Robert at molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close