Robert Gerald Skorodinsky, age 84, passed away on Nov 10, 2019, in Portland, Oregon, at Holladay Park Plaza. Bob was born on July 27, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of John and Eloise (Walter) Skorodinsky. He earned a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1956. Bob relocated to the California in the late 50s to work in the aerospace industry. His first summer in California, he worked at the White Wolf High Sierra Camp in Yosemite. He was employed at Boeing then TRW for the bulk of his career. Bob was a Private in the Army Reserves from 1960-1966. In 1967-1968 he travelled to Europe where he bought a Volkswagen Beetle, then toured for an extended period before taking the SS "United States" to the East coast and driving back to California in his new car. He married, in 1968, to Jan (Harmon) Prentice. They lived in Santa Monica, California for many years, then in 1981 moved to Camden, Maine to start a bed and breakfast. Bob returned to Santa Monica, and later lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rohnert Park, California, Bellingham, Washington, then Medford and finally Portland, Oregon. Bob had no siblings or children, and was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his stepson, Scott Prentice. Throughout his life Bob was an avid photographer. He loved to travel and whenever possible spent time in the mountains or at the beach. He was drawn to Bellingham, with its abundance of natural beauty, and lived there for 16 years. He enjoyed taking classes in art, photography, computers, finance, and politics at Western Washington University. He wrote many "letters to the editor," regarding political topics of the day. Bob's intelligence, wit, and humor, made him easy and enjoyable to talk with, he will be missed. His photos live on at his website

Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 25, 2019

