Robert (Bob) Elder 10/23/1936 to 8/13/2019 Robert H. Elder at the age of 82 passed away on Tuesday August 13th from a short battle of cancer. Robert was born in Lynden, Wa. to walter and Gertrude Elder. Robert grew up in Whatcom County. Graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1955. Robert entered the Us Air Force in 1955 to 1959. Robert worked at Uniflite for 10 years and retired from BP Oil Refinery in 1992 in Ferndale, Wa. On April 24th 1959 Robert married Carol St. Lawrence in Bellingham, Washington. They loved spending time with family and RVing. Robert liked working in his garden and yard. Robert took 4 mile walks for as long as he could. Survived by his wife Carol of 60 years. Daughters Teresa(Jimmy) Leal of California, Brenda Elder of Bellingham Washington and son Greg Elder of California, sisters Shirley Rapoza, Donna Johnson and Sandy Knudsen. Robert also leaves 9 grand children and 6 great grand children. No services will be held.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 1, 2019