Robert Harry Weihe passed away 18 November 2019 just shy of his 103rd birthday. He was born 06 December 1916 to Frederick and Sara (Bras) Weihe on High Street in Bellingham. He and his younger siblings spent their formative years in the Columbia and Harmony school neighborhoods. He was graduated from Harmony High School in 1935. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy in October of 1942. He was a chief petty officer during World War II and spent most of those years on the East Coast "pushing boots" at the naval training centers in Baltimore, Maryland, and Norfolk, Virginia. In 1945 he was assigned to sea duty aboard a destroyer escort, the USS Eugene Elmore, heading for Casablanca when the war in the European Theater ended and the ship was diverted back to Philadelphia; he was discharged from the navy in November of 1945. He returned to Bellingham where he and his wife, Frances (Dahlen), raised their two daughters. He was the second of four generations to be graduated from Western Washington University where he earned his teaching certificate (1940), bachelor's degree (1946), and master's degree (1956). He taught at Harmony Grade School and Whatcom Junior High School. In addition, he served as principal at Geneva, Larrabee, Birchwood, and Carl Cozier elementary schools, and retired in 1977 as principal at Whatcom Middle School. Dad was an avid outdoorsman from a young age. At various stages in his life he skied, hiked, golfed, hunted, fished, and camped with gusto and an enthusiasm that he passed along to his progeny. Robert enjoyed life to the fullest and filled his later years with family, friends, gardening, watching Pac-12 football, and making his daughters and grandchildren laugh with his stories. He and his second wife, June (Dunkle), enjoyed many years of traveling and camping at Fort Casey before she passed away in 2011. Robert was a lifelong member of Elks Lodge #194 and a longtime member of American Legion Albert J. Hamilton Post #7. Bob was pre-deceased by his wife June, his brother, Fred Weihe, Jr., his sister, Helen Stamey, and his sons-in-law, Gary Haufle and Garry Huffman. He is survived by his two daughters, Joan Sova and Karen Hulford. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Tony and wife Stacey Sova, Kelley and husband Robert Scarzafava, Catherine and husband Markus McDaniel, Lisa and husband Gabriel Juliussen, and Scott and wife Korie Hulford, plus eleven great-grandchildren: Ryan Sova Stealy, Samuel and Chloe McDaniel, Sydney and Alexandra Juliussen, and Michael, Christopher, Emily, Constance, Anja, and Andrea Hulford. He is also survived by June's children, Donna Kindlund, Jerry Smith , Sharon Thoenes, and Debby Tucker, six nieces and a nephew, and his faithful friend of 50+ years, Gary Karlberg. Our gratitude for having Robert in our lives for so many years does not lessen our grief at his passing. He was an integral and relevant part of our family to the very end and he and his sense of humor will be sorely missed. Well done, Dad and Grandpa! Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

