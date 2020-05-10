Robert J. Atwood
Robert J. (Bob) Atwood, age 91, was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on June 27, 1928 to parents Henry and Helen Atwood. The oldest of their six children. Patty, Joe Sondra, Dale and Rodger. The family relocated to Whatcom County when Bob was a teenager, settling in Ferndale, Washington. Bob completed his high school education at Ferndale High School where he was active in football, basketball and archery. They lived most of their life in Bellingham. Bob had a long career in the Seafood Processing Industry. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Doris, his son Robert and 3 siblings. Bob is survived by children, Susan Honcoop, (Larry), Rose Knudson (Robert) and David Atwood, 6 grandchildren, Erick, Christine, David, Nick, Kelsey and Maddi, 7 Great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild and 2 brothers, Joe and Rodger as well as many nieces and nephew and friends. Please share your thoughts and memories of Bob online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
