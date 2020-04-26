Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. Dionne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert J Dionne EdD. (Bob) a former WWU grad(1961) and long time resident of Samish Island passed away at his home Feb.11,2020 of natural causes. He was 84. Bob enjoyed a 35 year career as a Professor of Health Science and Community Science at CSUC Chico, CA. A career he deeply loved. After retirement Bob maintained his professional advocacy with an almost full time commitment as a volunteer Ombudsman with Community Action and Behavioral Health Org. of the North Sound. Bob thrived serving those in need. Bob is survived by his wife and best friend of 59 years Janice; daughters Trynn(Allen) Dionne, Teresa Dionne Coney(Dean), Trudi Dionne Reid(Robert), five grandchildren; Karli(Allen)Ross ,Robert and Kyle Reid, Audrey and Madalyne Coney and great granddaughter Hazel Ross and many cousins. A memorial website that includes a complete obituary has been set up for anyone interested in posting a tribute, picture, or memory of Bob. The address is "https://www.forevermissed.com/robert-john-dionne/about". A Celebration of his life is pending. Donations in Bob's name may be made to the Samish Island Volunteer Firefighters Association, The American National Red Cross, or the .

