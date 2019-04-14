Bob was born in Bellingham to William and Effie (Johns) Harlan. He graduated from Bellingham High School. On June 24, 1951 he was married to Florence Lucille Cox and together they had three children. He retired from Canteen Service Inc. after 30 years. Bob was a generous, kind, and selfless man. Always putting the needs of others before his own, Bob was a hard worker and dedicated to his family. His fun sense of humor entertained all who knew him. His family will miss his funny stories, one of their favorites being “A peanut sat on a railroad track, his heart was all aflutter. Around the corner came a train… Toot Toot Peanut Butter!” He also enjoyed bicycling, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Florence; and daughter-in-law, Pam Harlan. Survivors include his daughter, Beth (David) Breen; sons, Marc Harlan and Eric (Joyce) Harlan; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:00PM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Please share your memories of Bob at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 14, 2019