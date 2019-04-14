Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Johns "Bob" Harlan. View Sign

Bob was born in Bellingham to William and Effie (Johns) Harlan. He graduated from Bellingham High School. On June 24, 1951 he was married to Florence Lucille Cox and together they had three children. He retired from Canteen Service Inc. after 30 years. Bob was a generous, kind, and selfless man. Always putting the needs of others before his own, Bob was a hard worker and dedicated to his family. His fun sense of humor entertained all who knew him. His family will miss his funny stories, one of their favorites being “A peanut sat on a railroad track, his heart was all aflutter. Around the corner came a train… Toot Toot Peanut Butter!” He also enjoyed bicycling, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Florence; and daughter-in-law, Pam Harlan. Survivors include his daughter, Beth (David) Breen; sons, Marc Harlan and Eric (Joyce) Harlan; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:00PM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Please share your memories of Bob at

Bob was born in Bellingham to William and Effie (Johns) Harlan. He graduated from Bellingham High School. On June 24, 1951 he was married to Florence Lucille Cox and together they had three children. He retired from Canteen Service Inc. after 30 years. Bob was a generous, kind, and selfless man. Always putting the needs of others before his own, Bob was a hard worker and dedicated to his family. His fun sense of humor entertained all who knew him. His family will miss his funny stories, one of their favorites being “A peanut sat on a railroad track, his heart was all aflutter. Around the corner came a train… Toot Toot Peanut Butter!” He also enjoyed bicycling, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Florence; and daughter-in-law, Pam Harlan. Survivors include his daughter, Beth (David) Breen; sons, Marc Harlan and Eric (Joyce) Harlan; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:00PM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Please share your memories of Bob at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Funeral Home Moles Farewell Tributes - Ferndale

2039 Main Street

Ferndale , WA 98248

(360) 384-1391 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close