Robert L. Hopper passed away peacefully at Mt. Baker Care Center on May 27, 2020 with family by his side. Bob grew up in his home state of Missouri and lived in Fresno, California before moving to Bellingham, Washington in 1997. He was a career auto mechanic and enjoyed collecting model cars and trucks. He also loved going to the casino, bowling and playing bingo. Bob was a man of faith and was honored to be an elder first in Fresno then at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellingham. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Gladys Hopper, four brothers, one sister and his step-son, Robert Murphy. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Olivia Hopper, his children, Brenda (Martin) Dedekian, Robert (Lorrie) Hopper Jr., Gary (Jeanette) Hopper, Matthew (Kim) Hopper, sister, Marilyn Davis, step-children, Diana Murphy, Larry (Veronica) Roebuck, Richard (Janet) Roebuck and his precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob was known for both his caring nature and telling it like it is. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. Bob's family would like to thank the entire staff at Mt. Baker Care Center for the exceptional care and love he received while he was a part of their family. Bob's final resting place will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ferndale. A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.