1/1
Robert L. Monahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Robert L. "Bob" Monahan died peacefully of natural causes on 8/8/2020. Professor Emeritus of Geography and former Director of Canadian-American Studies at WWU, Bob taught there from 1955 until he retired in 1992. Throughout his life he was actively involved in the campus community, St. James Presbyterian Church and Interfaith, for which he was a key fundraiser for their free dental clinic. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn, and his daughters Lynn and Laurie. Son Pat died in 1974. His grandchildren Patrick, Matthew and Mariana brought him much joy, as did his 9 great-grandchildren. He was a good man, witty, generous and incredibly kind. We miss him. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Patrick L. Monahan Scholarship at WWU or Whatcom Hospice Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Reading of Bob's passing, made me cry, both for joy, that he was joining Pat and His Lord, and in sadness, because one of our lights in this world was gone! When our mother, Jane Raney, was in Sehome Convalescent Home after a serious car accident, Bob sent her a postcard every day she was there to remind her she was a valuable friend, and to fight for success! He put aside his own struggles to encourage others and welcome them no matter their circumstances. Prayers of comfort and peace be with you all as you deal with your loss!
Mikey (Raney) Handy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved