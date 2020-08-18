Dr. Robert L. "Bob" Monahan died peacefully of natural causes on 8/8/2020. Professor Emeritus of Geography and former Director of Canadian-American Studies at WWU, Bob taught there from 1955 until he retired in 1992. Throughout his life he was actively involved in the campus community, St. James Presbyterian Church and Interfaith, for which he was a key fundraiser for their free dental clinic. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn, and his daughters Lynn and Laurie. Son Pat died in 1974. His grandchildren Patrick, Matthew and Mariana brought him much joy, as did his 9 great-grandchildren. He was a good man, witty, generous and incredibly kind. We miss him. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Patrick L. Monahan Scholarship at WWU or Whatcom Hospice Foundation.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.