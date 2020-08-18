Reading of Bob's passing, made me cry, both for joy, that he was joining Pat and His Lord, and in sadness, because one of our lights in this world was gone! When our mother, Jane Raney, was in Sehome Convalescent Home after a serious car accident, Bob sent her a postcard every day she was there to remind her she was a valuable friend, and to fight for success! He put aside his own struggles to encourage others and welcome them no matter their circumstances. Prayers of comfort and peace be with you all as you deal with your loss!

Mikey (Raney) Handy

Friend