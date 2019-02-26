Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Dodd. View Sign

Robert "Bob" Lee Dodd passed away February 19th, 2019 after a brief illness. Bob will be remembered for his love of family, unique sense of rumor, love of all animals and his willingness to assist anyone in need, a true gentle soul. Bob was born April 11th 1926 to Roy and Susie Dodd, living in the Silver Beach Neighborhood of Bellingham. Bob attended local schools until he enlisted into the Army/Air Force in 1944. Bob was a member of the 141st troop carrier in Germany. He served as an aerial engineer on the C47 aircraft. Bob was honorable discharged in 1946 returning home to the Silver Beach neighborhood. Upon Bob's return he met Sally Aberg and in 1951 made her his bride. Bob and Sally went on to have three children, raising them in the home Bob resided in until his passing. The home will hold treasured memories for the family, extended family and friends. Bob retired from Columbia Valley after 36 years of service as a millwright. There was nothing he couldn't design or build including the family home. In Bob's later years he took great pride in his family and sharing in their accomplishments, being a life time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and looking forward to the daily visits by the deer and squirrels be befriended. Upon Bob's passing he leaves behind his wife Sally of 67 years, son's Jim and Jerry Dodd , his daughter Jodi (Dodd) Condyles and son-in-law John. Grandchildren Richard, Michael, Elliott, Peter and Abbey, great grandchildren Vaedya, Bradley and Lawson. A grave side service will be held at Moles Greenacres Memorial Park 5700 NW Dr. Ferndale on February 28 at noon. In lieu of flowers Bob and Sally request donations be sent to Meals on Wheels or the Whatcom County Humane Society. Both organization met a great deal to Bob and would love to have them supported so they can continue their amazing work for the community of Bellingham.

