Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for The Rev. Robert Lusk (Bob) Christie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born: 8/13/1936 in Olympia, WA. Son of the Rev. Elmer & Margaret Christie. Education: 1964, University of Washington; 1965, Everett Junior College; 1967, BA, Seattle Pacific College; 1970. MDiv., CDSP. Ordination: Ordained to the Diaconate, 8/6/1970; ordained to the Priesthood, 6/29/1971 by Bishop Ivol Ira Curtis Married: 9/28/1957, Marjorie Ann Reinhardt Service: 1970-1972: Curate, St. James, Kent, WA 1972-1979: Vicar, Eastern Grays Harbor Mission, Montesano, WA (includes St. Mark’s, Montesano) 1976-1990: Regional Archdeacon - South 1979-1990: Vicar, All Saints, Vancouver, WA 1990-1998: Vicar / Rector, St. George, Seattle 1998-2003/2004: Assisting Priest, St. Paul. Bellingham, WA 2004: Retired Other: 1975-c. 1988: Senior Trainer, Diocesan Trainer & Consulting Services (TACS) 1976-c. 1986: Leadership Skills Institute (LSI) 1976-1990: Council of Archdeacons 1978-1982: Diocesan Council 1983-1988: Standing Committee, Diocese of Olympia (President, 1986) 1987-2003: Commission on Ministry 1988-2003: Deputy, General Convention, Diocese of Olympia 1992-1995: Chaplain, Community of the Paraclete The Rev. Robert L. (Bob) Christie was quite literally born into the Episcopal ministry. His father, the Rev. Canon Elmer Christie, spent his entire ministerial career in Washington State – serving for 29 years (1939-1968) at Epiphany, Seattle. Bob, however, was born in Olympia while his father was rector at St. John’s (1934-1939) – and he, too, spent his ministry serving congregations within the Diocese of Olympia. After attending the University of Washington and Everett Junior College, Bob received his BA degree from Seattle Pacific College in 1967 and his MDiv. from CDSP in 1970. Upon ordination, he served first as curate at St. James in Kent. He then went on to become vicar for the Eastern Grays Harbor Mission which included St. Luke’s, Elma and St. Mark’s, Montesano. Bob spent 7 years at the Mission, increasing membership, improving finances, and encouraging wider participation among parishioners. While there he completed a ‘Study of Eastern Gray’s Harbor Mission, Gray’s Harbor County, and the Ministry Thereto,’ and put forward a ‘Proposal for a Gray’s Harbor Episcopal Parish,’ that would include the congregations of: St. Andrew’s, Aberdeen; Holy Trinity, Hoquiam; St. Mark’s, Montesano; St. Luke’s, Elma; St. Christopher’s, Westport; and possibly St. John’s, South Bend. The proposal was not acted upon – but, as three of those congregations are no longer active, one wonders what the result would have been. It was also during this time (1976) that Bob was appointed Regional Archdeacon – South, and first served on Diocesan Council. He also began his participation in the diocesan Training & Consulting Services (TACS) program as well as the Leadership Skills Institute (LSI). In 1979, Bob left the Gray’s Harbor area to become vicar at All Saints in Vancouver, where he served until 1990. All Saints was a newly established mission and Bob’s tenure there extended across the mission’s formative years – including the building of the church. Upon his arrival the young congregation was meeting at a local elementary school. By the time of his departure in 1990, the church building was complete, and the church complex had grown to include several portable buildings to accommodate the growing congregation. On leaving All Saints, Bob wrote: To use St. Paul’s example, Orme Kellett (the first vicar) planted, Bob Christie watered and now it is time for someone else to reap the harvest. While at All Saints, Bob had continued to expand his participation on the diocesan level. He continued his duties as Regional Archdeacon and as member of Diocesan Council. He also served on the Standing Committee, the Commission on Ministry and as a Deputy to General Convention. In 1990, Bob accepted a call to become vicar at St. George’s, Seattle. During his time there, he established a commission system, brought new families into the congregation, guided the mission on the path to parish status, and worked with parishioners to develop a long-range plan. We need everyone doing their part, their share, their ministry, in order for St. George’s to live up to our mission. The establishment of a commission structure within a congregation was one of Bob’s most effective tools for strengthening leadership and broadening membership participation and responsibility. He used this method effectively in all of his postings. He had no interest in being a one-man band but fostered a shared ministry with his parishioners. In 1998 Bob resigned from St. George’s, concerned that the congregation could no longer afford a full-time priest. He thus became available for, appointment, call or assignment elsewhere, and was soon serving as Assisting Priest at St. Paul’s in Bellingham. Paul retired from St. Paul’s in 2004, thus rounding out a long and distinguished ministry in the Diocese of Olympia. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 1pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Bellingham.

Born: 8/13/1936 in Olympia, WA. Son of the Rev. Elmer & Margaret Christie. Education: 1964, University of Washington; 1965, Everett Junior College; 1967, BA, Seattle Pacific College; 1970. MDiv., CDSP. Ordination: Ordained to the Diaconate, 8/6/1970; ordained to the Priesthood, 6/29/1971 by Bishop Ivol Ira Curtis Married: 9/28/1957, Marjorie Ann Reinhardt Service: 1970-1972: Curate, St. James, Kent, WA 1972-1979: Vicar, Eastern Grays Harbor Mission, Montesano, WA (includes St. Mark’s, Montesano) 1976-1990: Regional Archdeacon - South 1979-1990: Vicar, All Saints, Vancouver, WA 1990-1998: Vicar / Rector, St. George, Seattle 1998-2003/2004: Assisting Priest, St. Paul. Bellingham, WA 2004: Retired Other: 1975-c. 1988: Senior Trainer, Diocesan Trainer & Consulting Services (TACS) 1976-c. 1986: Leadership Skills Institute (LSI) 1976-1990: Council of Archdeacons 1978-1982: Diocesan Council 1983-1988: Standing Committee, Diocese of Olympia (President, 1986) 1987-2003: Commission on Ministry 1988-2003: Deputy, General Convention, Diocese of Olympia 1992-1995: Chaplain, Community of the Paraclete The Rev. Robert L. (Bob) Christie was quite literally born into the Episcopal ministry. His father, the Rev. Canon Elmer Christie, spent his entire ministerial career in Washington State – serving for 29 years (1939-1968) at Epiphany, Seattle. Bob, however, was born in Olympia while his father was rector at St. John’s (1934-1939) – and he, too, spent his ministry serving congregations within the Diocese of Olympia. After attending the University of Washington and Everett Junior College, Bob received his BA degree from Seattle Pacific College in 1967 and his MDiv. from CDSP in 1970. Upon ordination, he served first as curate at St. James in Kent. He then went on to become vicar for the Eastern Grays Harbor Mission which included St. Luke’s, Elma and St. Mark’s, Montesano. Bob spent 7 years at the Mission, increasing membership, improving finances, and encouraging wider participation among parishioners. While there he completed a ‘Study of Eastern Gray’s Harbor Mission, Gray’s Harbor County, and the Ministry Thereto,’ and put forward a ‘Proposal for a Gray’s Harbor Episcopal Parish,’ that would include the congregations of: St. Andrew’s, Aberdeen; Holy Trinity, Hoquiam; St. Mark’s, Montesano; St. Luke’s, Elma; St. Christopher’s, Westport; and possibly St. John’s, South Bend. The proposal was not acted upon – but, as three of those congregations are no longer active, one wonders what the result would have been. It was also during this time (1976) that Bob was appointed Regional Archdeacon – South, and first served on Diocesan Council. He also began his participation in the diocesan Training & Consulting Services (TACS) program as well as the Leadership Skills Institute (LSI). In 1979, Bob left the Gray’s Harbor area to become vicar at All Saints in Vancouver, where he served until 1990. All Saints was a newly established mission and Bob’s tenure there extended across the mission’s formative years – including the building of the church. Upon his arrival the young congregation was meeting at a local elementary school. By the time of his departure in 1990, the church building was complete, and the church complex had grown to include several portable buildings to accommodate the growing congregation. On leaving All Saints, Bob wrote: To use St. Paul’s example, Orme Kellett (the first vicar) planted, Bob Christie watered and now it is time for someone else to reap the harvest. While at All Saints, Bob had continued to expand his participation on the diocesan level. He continued his duties as Regional Archdeacon and as member of Diocesan Council. He also served on the Standing Committee, the Commission on Ministry and as a Deputy to General Convention. In 1990, Bob accepted a call to become vicar at St. George’s, Seattle. During his time there, he established a commission system, brought new families into the congregation, guided the mission on the path to parish status, and worked with parishioners to develop a long-range plan. We need everyone doing their part, their share, their ministry, in order for St. George’s to live up to our mission. The establishment of a commission structure within a congregation was one of Bob’s most effective tools for strengthening leadership and broadening membership participation and responsibility. He used this method effectively in all of his postings. He had no interest in being a one-man band but fostered a shared ministry with his parishioners. In 1998 Bob resigned from St. George’s, concerned that the congregation could no longer afford a full-time priest. He thus became available for, appointment, call or assignment elsewhere, and was soon serving as Assisting Priest at St. Paul’s in Bellingham. Paul retired from St. Paul’s in 2004, thus rounding out a long and distinguished ministry in the Diocese of Olympia. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 1pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Bellingham. Published in Bellingham Herald on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close